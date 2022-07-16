Carjacking suspect arrested after ramming Rio Vista police car, driving on car's rim, police say

The carjacking happened in San Rafael, officials with the Rio Vista Police Department said.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 32-year-old Tracy woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car in San Rafael and driving it off the road, with flat tires near Rio Vista Friday evening, the Rio Vista Police Department said on Facebook.

According to police, the unidentified woman stole a silver Toyota in San Rafael, then traveled to the city of Rio Vista. During the carjacking, the suspect allegedly dragged the owner of the car behind the vehicle.

Officers say Rio Vista's security camera system alerted them that the stolen car had entered town Friday evening.

Officers say they began looking for the car and eventually located it near Esperson Court and Drouin Drive in Rio Vista. The driver of the car allegedly rammed a police unit, then fled west on Highway 12.

After leaving Rio Vista, officials say the Solano County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol became involved and followed the car.

The Rio Vista Police Department says the driver went off the road several times causing one of the car's tires to pop. In spite of having a flat tire, authorities say the woman continued driving until the car began riding on just the rim of the back tire.

The car eventually became stuck in a field on the north side of State Route 12 just west of State Route 113 in Solano County.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman surrendered once her car became stuck. Medics were called to the scene because police say the woman exited her car without pants.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be checked before being booked into Solano County Jail in Fairfield, the Rio Vista Police Department said.

