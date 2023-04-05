'My entire family can’t believe it': Family of suspected Davis serial stabber speaks out

"We never noticed any signs of anything. He never got in trouble at school or in any fights."

DAVIS, Calif. — Family members of the serial stabbing suspect in Davis say the news of what's happened has left them in a state of shock.

Carlos Dominguez was arrested after he allegedly killed two men and injured another woman in a series of stabbings. The 21-year-old was a former UC Davis student separated from the university for academic reasons on April 25.

“Me and my entire family can’t believe it,” said Jaime Caceres, the cousin of Dominguez's mother.

Caceres says the family is in shock over the news and Dominguez's mother has taken it the hardest. Caceres grew up next door to the Dominguez family until they moved to Tracy in 2019. He says he hasn't had much contact with them since then.

“We never noticed any signs of anything. He never got in trouble at school or in any fights,” said Caceres.

He says Domginuez was known for getting straight As in high school and the family didn't know he had been expelled from UC Davis.

Dominguez previously lived in Oakland before coming to Davis, according to police. He attended Castlemont High School and spent some time at Laney College.

Dominguez is also on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to an ICE official, Carlos Alejandro Reales-Dominguez is originally from El Salvador and entered the United States in April 2009 near Galveston, Texas, as an unaccompanied minor. The detainer on Dominguez means ICE would take him into custody if he was released from Yolo County custody.

1st Stabbing: David Breaux

A man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m., April 27. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and was known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’

His friend Americo Meza described him as sweet and full of empathy.

"He was very important for the community. His expression was peaceful, was compassion, empathy, tolerance. His love was unconditional, pure," said Meza.

He recalled the many times his friend would raise his spirits.

"We will miss a lot. It's touching my heart. We will miss this guy. It's like an example to be to be in our generation - to live with empathy, with compassion, forgiving everything," said Meza.

2nd Stabbing: Karim Abou Najm

A stabbing at Sycamore Park on April 29 killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

"Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit. Someone who just wants to see goodness around him," said his father, Majdi Abou Najm.

He said the 20-year-old UC Davis student was taking a route he'd taken many times before.

"This path that he took in his last journey home is the same path that we do every day. I walk to my office at UC Davis and he bikes to classes at UC Davis," said Majdi.

3rd Stabbing: Kimberlee Guillory

Kimberlee Guillory was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street on May 1. Last week Police Chief Darren Pytel said she was awake, alert and talking but still in critical condition in the ICU.