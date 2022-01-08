Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning

The Oakland man was found along the Sacramento River around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end.

Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said Estevez went missing on Aug. 10 while he was swimming with family and friends in the Sandy Beach area.

Around 8:40 a.m., the sheriff's office got regarding a body floating along the river south of Sandy Beach. First responders arrived and ultimately identified the body as Estevez.

WATCH ALSO: