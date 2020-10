The crash happened on Fair Oaks and Hollister around 9:15 p.m.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman in Carmichael.

North Sacramento California Highway Patrol said a single vehicle crashed into a tree on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Hollister Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

Authorities said the vehicle was occupied by a single person, who they only identified as a female.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation for the incident is ongoing.