Carmichael family searches for 16-year-old missing nearly a month

"It's been raining since the day she left and that's kind of odd to me. I'm just worried about her," said Tiearrar Subia.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A Carmichael family is desperately searching for their 16-year-old daughter who disappeared almost a month ago.

Her mother, Tiearrar Subia, said Nykari Johnson was last seen right before the deadly storms hit, which has her even more worried.

Subia said she has been missing since Dec. 27. The mother of four said she came downstairs at night to find her patio door open, and the teen gone. Almost a month later, she's still nowhere to be found.

"Trying figure out what, where could she be. Is she okay? It's been raining since the day she left and that's kind of odd to me. I'm just worried about her. I want her to be OK," said Subia.

According to the Sacramento County Sherriff's Office, the family did file a report the night the teenager went missing.

"You have a family and a mother screaming for help to find her daughter. For me just having my own children and mentoring and just being in these positions with Black girls, it just doesn't feel like there's a sense of urgency," said Berry Accius, a community advocate and founder of Voice of the Youth.

The sherriff's office said she's on the list of missing people but isn't considered at risk.

That criteria includes:

Juveniles under 12

Victim of foul play

Parental abduction

Life-threatening medical condition

Mental impairment

Or otherwise suspicious circumstances

Accius is still determined to see more be done to find Nykari.

"I think there's, unfortunately, a stigma when you try to create a narrative and we talk about missing Black girls... We've looked at it through our course of history and just even recently with the young girl from Truckee that was missing - the sense of urgency and how media outlets were reporting on it... with Black girls, when they're missing and their named Nykari Johnson, there's not a sense of urgency," said Accius.

Subia said the teen has never done this before, and if she's out there, Subia has a message for her daughter.

"I love you always and forever, and I miss you. I just want you to come home. That you're okay. I just want to hear your voice," said Subia.

The family is pleading with you or anyone you know to speak up if you can help find the 16-year-old. They also ask you to spread the word by sharing her picture on social media.

