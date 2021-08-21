Carnival resumes cruises from California for first time in 17 months

Carnival Panorama departed from the port in Long Beach Saturday. The week-long trip includes visits to three resort towns in Mexico.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from California on Saturday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The company is the first cruise operator to restart sailing since the industry-wide pause in operations 17 months ago.

Carnival Panorama departed from the Port at Long Beach on Saturday. The week-long trip includes visits to three resort towns in Mexico.

“Carnival is the leader in West Coast cruising, and we’re thrilled that Carnival Panorama is resuming service as the first cruise ship to sail from California,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy.

Duffy said they are implementing extensive COVID-19 safety measures to keep guests and crew members safe and healthy.

The company held a celebration and ribbon cutting event in the cruise terminal to officially welcome guests back on board.

“This is the moment all of us on Carnival Panorama have been so patiently waiting for – the return of our beloved guests to this beautiful ship," said Carnival Panorama Captain Luca Lazzarino, "We are ready to welcome our guests on board – our crew members are so excited that we’re getting Back to Fun.”

The cruise ship's departure on Aug. 21 marks a big economic turn for the company. Back in June, Carnival Corp. said it lost more than $2 billion in its latest quarter due to pandemic shut downs.

Carnival Cruise Line has three ships operating cruises to Mexico and Hawaii from the Port of Long Beach. Carnival Miracle is expected to resume the line’s short cruise program starting in September and Carnival Radiance will make its debut from Southern California later this year.

