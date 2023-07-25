Yuba City police trying to find teen missing since Sunday morning

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Police are trying to locate an at-risk teenager who went missing in Yuba City.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, 15-year-old Casey Trask hasn't been seen since 5 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen on a Ring surveillance video leaving her home along the 700 block of Franklin Avenue.
She's described as having blue eyes with brown hair and a brown birthmark on her forehead and as wearing light-colored pants and a black shirt. She stands at 5'2" and weighs around 100 pounds.
If anyone sees Trask or knows where she is, they're asked to police at (530) 822-4660.
