Cause determined in Vacaville apartment fire that left firefighter injured

The Thursday afternoon fire left 11 families displaced and caused $800,000 in damage, fire officials said.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Fire officials have determined a cause in a Thursday fire that left a firefighter injured and nearly a dozen families who live in a Vacaville apartment complex displaced.

Authorities say the improper disposal of smoking material led to the blaze at the Sycamores Apartments on Sara Court Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews and police raced to the apartment complex when they received reports of a balcony fire in one of the buildings.

While the building was evacuated and the fire was later brought "under control," one firefighter suffered minor heat-related injuries, officials said.

All 16 units inside the building are uninhabitable, and power and gas services have been turned off, officials with the Vacaville Fire Department said.

An inspection of the building is set for this weekend. Officials say no one is allowed to occupy the damaged building until then.

Authorities estimate residents living in nine of the impacted units will be able to return home once power is restored. Those living in the other seven units won't be able to return home for "several weeks to months."

Officials estimate the fire caused $800,000 in damage. The American Red Cross helped 19 fire victims from 11 families at the scene Thursday.

