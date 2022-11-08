x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights.

Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA. 

The CCIA team ordered pizza for the passengers as they waited for updates on their flights, a gesture the passengers greatly appreciated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out