CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights.

Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.

The CCIA team ordered pizza for the passengers as they waited for updates on their flights, a gesture the passengers greatly appreciated.

#CCIA employees stepped up last night when Houston weather conditions stranded 100s of passengers from Pittsburgh, PA & San Francisco, CA.



🍕 was ordered for the hungry and tired passengers awaiting updates. #thankyoucciateam we appreciate you during these difficult moments.💙 pic.twitter.com/tmwtLPP9fn — CC Int'l Airport (@CCIntAirport) August 11, 2022

