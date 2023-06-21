CDCR employee arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the man was part of moving company when a victim and her mother reported being sexually assaulted by him

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An office technician at Mule Creek State Prison is behind bars after being accused of sexual assault.

Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies said the incident dates back to August 2021. The victim and her mother were moving residences when they reported being sexually assaulted by one of the movers.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Tommy McNeel Jr was identified as the suspect after two years of investigation by using DNA and other methods.

McNeel was working as an office technician at the prison by the time he was identified. Gandhi said he was working with the moving company two years ago and became a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee within that time span.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation.

