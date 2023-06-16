How to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Juneteenth!
Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day which marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to order freedom for the enslaved people of the state. This all happened two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War.
Some of the celebrations in Northern California not only provide opportunities for the community to learn the history of slavery in America but celebrate Black culture, businesses and food.
Check out some of these Juneteenth events!
Bring the whole family to celebrate this federal holiday and uplift the community with black-owned food and dessert trucks, community resources, a splash park and playground, and the River City Raiders Football Team running activities for the kids!
- 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. June 16
- Located at Bridgeway Lakes Community Park (3650 Southport Pkwy., West Sacramento)
- Organized by the Yolo County Children's Alliance
Celebrate the theme "The Story of the Mosaic" as members of the community share stories, music and art as traditional griot storytellers have done through the years to connect the voices of our past and present. There will also be live entertainment featured throughout the day, browse vendors and booths, and enjoy available refreshments!
- 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. June 16
- Located at Johnson-Springview Park (5480 5th St., Rocklin)
- Organized by See My Child
This special Juneteenth concert will feature two stages of performances by Sacramento’s best Gospel artists.
- 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 16
- Located at William Land Park (1701 Sutterville Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Juneteenth Inc.
Come gather and celebrate with the community at this Juneteenth event featuring food, music and education. There will be a Juneteenth Marketplace with local businesses, organizations and nonprofits as well as a gospel stage, a community awards ceremony and local bands and community performers.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 17
- Located at Weber Point Events Center (221 North Center St., Stockton)
- Organized by Stockton Juneteenth
This family friendly event is open to all and honors the emancipation, profound legacy, history and culture of the African American community. There will be various vendors to shop from, music, food and drinks, speakers and performers, guided nature hikes, arts and crafts, biking and lakeside beach access, kayaks and more!
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 17
- Located at Historic Black Miners Bar, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (9698 Greenback Ln., Folsom)
- Organized by Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma
This celebration will feature over 80 food, retail and community resource vendors, a golf tournament, live entertainment, parade (of course!), talent show, an education arts pavilion, Black comic illustrators, black history, art exhibitions and so much more!
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 17
- Located at William Land Park (1701 Sutterville Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Juneteenth Inc.
This free community block party features a full lineup of local artists and musicians taking center stage, art and entertainment, a shopping area to walk around and support local black-owned vendors, street and food vendors, a kids zone, Gospel choirs and praise teams, a domino and spade tournament and more!
- 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 17
- Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by St. Hope and the University of Pacific
A free community celebration that revisits our unique California journey from slavery to freedom and highlights the journey to Juneteenth. There will be music, local organizations and resources, and good company!
- 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. June 19
- Located at California State Capitol - West Steps (1000 L St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the California Black Agriculture Working Group
Reflect and rejoice on this historic holiday while networking and being together to celebrate. There will be food, keynote speakers, history, food and more.
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 19
- Located at MIX Downtown (1525 L St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
