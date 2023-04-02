Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols in Sacramento

Friends, family and others who knew Nichols were invited to Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to honor him and remember the good times they shared together.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration of life service was held for Tyre Nichols, the Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers in January.

Family and friends gathered together Saturday afternoon at Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to share their fond memories of Nichols. The 29-year-old was known for his upbeat personality, love of skateboarding and photography.

"This never should have happened and the one thing that really is bothering me is the fact that my son was calling my name and I wasn't there. I didn't hear him to protect him," said Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, as she spoke to the crowd at the gathering.

Despite the tragedy, this time of togetherness was all about celebrating Nichols' life so that he will be remembered for who he was — a son, a father and a friend.

"He always said he was free when he was on that board, he just felt free, he didn't worry about anything," said Wells.

"He taught me to never take a single day for granted. To love whole heartedly. and to never take a single day for granted," said one friend of Nichols.

His brothers also shared a song in his honor. One lyric said, "lil brother, Tyre, I love you forever." Another part of the rap pushed for justice.

Speakers also pushed for police reforms, including passage of an amendment to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act requiring police to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force.

"In the George Floyd Policing Act, we have to make police accountable," said a representative from Attorney Ben Crump's office who spoke at the service. "All of us are accountable for our actions, right?"

Loved ones want to make sure Nichols is never forgotten and steps are in place to do that locally. Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan announced Saturday afternoon that a skatepark will be named in Nichols' honor.

According to the ABC affiliate in Memphis, ABC24, skateboard legend Tony Hawk will make a donation to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which has a goal of making a new public skate park in his honor.