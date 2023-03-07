Central Valley highs to drop back into the 80s towards the end of the work week after weekend heat wave

A cooling trend will kick off as the strong high pressure system that produced the heat wave shifts east

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern Californians will be treated to a cooldown after a weekend heat wave toppled daily record highs across the region.

Sacramento tied its daily record high of 109 degrees Sunday and surpassed the previous daily high Saturday.

The Delta breeze made a brief appearance in the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valley Sunday night and helped to drop temperatures slightly in the evening hours compared to previous nights.

Monday’s high temperatures will be highly dependent on when the Delta breeze moves in. As of Monday afternoon, temperatures are running 5-15 degrees cooler than Sunday at the same time in the Sacramento area. Valley high temperatures are still expected to be in the mid to upper 90s in Sacramento and higher towards the north and south due to lack of the Delta influence.

The Fourth of July will have highs a few degrees below those forecast on Monday as the influence of high pressure weakens further. The high pressure system that supplied the heat is advancing east and will kick off a cooling trend as milder temperatures fill in behind it.

For those heading up to the Sierra, there is little to no threat of thunderstorm activity this week. However, water temperatures remain very cold and flows remain elevated, so practice extreme caution around waterways.

Weak low pressure is expected to form off the California coast by Wednesday and will push onshore by the end of the work week. This will push high temperatures potentially into the low 90s and upper 80s for the Thursday - Saturday timeframe before the start of another warmup by the end of next weekend.