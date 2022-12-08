Local CEO's get soaked in support of ALS awareness

The "ice bucket challenge" back in 2014 brought about so much awareness that it became a viral sensation, raising a total of $115 million for research.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local CEO's in the greater Sacramento area got soaked with ice cold water to raise awareness for nervous system disease Friday.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, association Sacramento chapter held their first annual CEO soak. The group teamed up with the downtown commons to raise money and awareness about ALS.

The "ice bucket challenge" back in 2014 brought about so much awareness that it became a viral sensation, raising a total of $115 million for research into the disease.

In support of that idea, 10 CEO's and executives from the greater Sacramento area got dressed up to raise funds and awareness while getting doused in ice cold water.

ALS is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. according to the ALS website. There is no known cure and the cause is unknown.

"Our programs and services allow for people all across the 24 counties that we serve with a concentration in the Sacramento region to have access to support group meetings, to loan durable medical equipment to speech communication devices," said Amy Sugimoto from the association. "So every single CEO that showed up here today to support us is contributing and partnering with us on that and we are forever grateful for them."

The ALS Association and the greater Sacramento chapter's goal is to make ALS a livable disease by 2030.

Watch more from ABC10: Inaugural California Garlic Festival kicks off this weekend in Stockton