Cereal bar and cafe to open in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cafe in Old Sacramento will soon be serving all of your favorite cereals and sweets.

Cerealism Cafe plans to "bring morning vibes to your everyday lives" by taking your favorite cereals and turning them into food.

With over 75 cereal options, guests can enjoy a simple bowl of cereal or you can mix and match them, add any of the 50+ toppings available, choose and customize your milk and milk flavors, and even turn it into a bowl of ice cream or a milkshake served in a milk carton.

They also serve cereal toast, cereal sushi, cereal tacos, and more. However, if your sweet tooth isn't that sweet, Cerealism also has keto-friendly cereals overnight oats and fresh fruit from the local farmers market for toppings as well.

There are four rooms, all with a different theme. Eat your sweets in Toucan Sam's Froot Loop room, the Captain Crunch Island Beach Club room, the Lucky Charms room, even the Super Mario room where you can watch vintage cartoons, and play board games and video games.

"I wanted to develop a space that, even though we're paying homage to cereal, you should be able to be immersed in that particular brand of cereal, no matter where you're sitting," owner Laterica Reddix-Espinoza said.

12 years ago, Reddix-Espinoza was with her sister just reminiscing about their childhood and explaining to their kids how Saturdays were the best days for them.

"Saturday mornings was an event," Reddix-Espinoza said. "It was something to look forward to. You didn't wake your mom up, you went and got your bowl of cereal and watched cartoons. We didn't have that 24-hour cartoon experience, it was something you just waited for on Saturday."

After dreaming about it for years, Reddix-Espinoza put her dreams to reality and started her creation.

In 2019, Cerealism was selected as one of the top five finalists in Downtown Sacramento's Calling All Dreamers Contest. From there, Reddix-Espinoza took all the information she learned and all the support she received and officially secured her spot on 128 K Street in Old Sacramento.

"It was a challenge," Reddix-Espinoza said. "It was hard to get funding and it didn't come without a lot of no's and a lot of doors closing. But no one can stop a vision, no one can stop your dreams. It was a lot of footwork to get it done, but it worked out."

Reddix-Espinoza also mentioned that she's selling an immersive experience by targeting millennials and Gen Z because she feels like they understand content creation.

"Sacramento needs space for Gen Z," Reddix-Espinoza said. "We have some of the best restaurants in the world here in Sacramento, but I just think some areas lack creativity. We don't have places where a younger crowd can go and hang out, so I just really wanted this space to be reflective of that and I wanted to create an environment where younger people can be comfortable."

After years of work, her creation is almost finished. Cerealism plans to fully open in October 2022, and they are currently looking for people to hire.

For those interested in content creating and working at Cerealism, you can send your information and resume at eatcereal@cerealismcafe.com.

For further updates, you can follow them on Instagram at @cerealismsac or on Tik Tok at @cerealism_.