Deputies locate missing 10-year-old in Ceres | Update

Deputies were able to find the 10-year-old safe

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CERES, Calif. — Update:

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Mekai Orr was found safe in Ceres.

Original:

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres.

Deputies believe the boy might have been trying to walk to a family member's house in the area but got lost. He was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes at the time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MISSING CHILD 10-year-old Mekai Orr is currently missing. He was last seen at about 8:30 PM walking south on Richland... Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 15, 2022