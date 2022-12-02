Deputies locate missing 10-year-old in Ceres | Update

CERES, Calif. — Update:
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Mekai Orr was found safe in Ceres.
Original:
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy.
Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres.
Deputies believe the boy might have been trying to walk to a family member's house in the area but got lost. He was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes at the time.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
WATCH ALSO: