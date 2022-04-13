Ceres City Council Member Linda Ryno resigns citing city failures that have impacted her health

Councilmember Linda Ryno has served on the dais, representing the city's second council district for nearly eight years.

CERES, Calif. — After nearly eight years on the Ceres City Council, District Two Councilmember Linda Ryno has resigned citing failures by the city that she says have impacted her health.

Ryno, first elected to the council in November of 2013, announced her resignation during Monday’s city council meeting where she called out the mayor, vice mayor and city council members by name.

“After the election in November of 2020, I anticipated there would be changes,” Ryno said. “I started hearing from community members about code enforcement, data issues, homelessness, and their feeling that the city has stopped caring about the look of our community.”

In her comment, Ryno alleged that at least one council member criticized her for asking questions to a former city manager. She also criticized the mayor and city staff for not responding to emails and reports from city residents.

“I was getting more complaints than the entire eight and a half years I've been on the council. These citizens were frustrated,” Ryno said. “They had either reached out to the mayor or filed a report online with no response.”

Ryno, who represents district two encompassing a large swath of Ceres west of Highway 99, says the issues since the election have impacted her health.

“All of these things plus more that I haven't mentioned started affecting my health to the point that my loved ones were very concerned. I finally realized that they were right when they said I could not fix all that is wrong in this organization,” Ryno said. “I have made the decision that my health is more important than my seat on the council. Therefore, I resign”

Ceres Mayor Javier Lopez released a statement to ABC10 saying the council will discuss the vacancy created by Ryno’s resignation during a council meeting in April.

“Councilmember Ryno has served on the City Council since 2013. I'd like to acknowledge Councilmember Ryno for her time on the City Council and contributions to the City of Ceres,” the statement said. “I wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Scheduled for the April 25 meeting, Ceres council members are slated to discuss the vacancy and consider the next steps, which will include an appointment or a special election. Ryno did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.