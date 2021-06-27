Car catches fire after crashing into gas pump in Ceres

Ceres Fire Department said there were no injuries in the crash.

CERES, Calif. — Firefighters said there were no injuries after a car crashed into a gas pump in Ceres.

Ceres Fire Department said the crash happened Sunday evening at a Shell Station on 4th Street. Firefighters responded to reports of a car and gas pump on fire with people trapped inside the car.

The department said a car came off Highway 99, hit the gas pump and caught fire, but no one was injured. Video released by the department shows the moments when the car drives straight into the pump and other drivers hurry out of the area.

Officials said the gasoline pump safety systems engaged and crews were able to douse the fire before it spread to other cars and buildings nearby.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, Ceres Fire Department told ABC10. An inquiry to CHP-Modesto was not immediately returned.