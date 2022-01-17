House fire in Ceres under investigation

A single-story home was found with fire at the back of the house. Modesto Fire Department worked to quickly contain the fire.

CERES, Calif. — According to Modesto Fire Department's Facebook post, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Pecos Avenue in Ceres this morning, Jan. 17.

When Modesto Fire Department got to the scene, a single-story home was found with flames ignited towards the back of the house. Crews worked to quickly contain the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Stanislaus Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

