One man dead after losing control of his vehicle in a KFC drive-thru in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — One man is dead after a crash that started in a KFC drive-thru wound up ending on a Ceres off-ramp.

On Oct. 17, around 12:54 p.m., the Ceres Police Department responded to a report of a man pinned in a silver Silverado on the Whitmore off-ramp of northbound Highway 99. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male whose left leg was outside of the shut driver's side door.

Citing preliminary information, police said the driver was in the KFC drive-thru and opened the door when the vehicle began to roll forward. After attempting to jump back into the vehicle, it rolled and crashed into the corner of KFC.

Police said the vehicle continued in a western direction then drove the wrong way onto the off-ramp. The vehicle ended up on Poplar St. and El Camino Ave before coming to a quick stop, reversing back and crashing into a small wall separating the off-ramp and the on-ramp.

The driver was identified as Leodegario Mendez Gonzalez, a 46-year-old from Modesto. He died from the injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is still underway by the police department regarding the cause of the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about this traffic collision can call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678.

