Ceres man accused of killing missing Modesto woman

Rita Solis' family reported her missing in January. Her body was found the following month in Vernalis.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Ceres man is now facing murder charges after a missing Modesto woman was found dead.

According to the Modesto Police Department, 46-year-old Rita Solis’ family reported her missing on Jan. 13 after they didn’t hear from her for a week.

Solis’ body was ultimately found in a remote area in Vernalis – an unincorporated community in San Joaquin County.

Investigators arrested 40-year-old Scott Tackett of Ceres, Friday. He was already in custody at the Stanislaus County jail for two cases in Ceres before he was rebooked on suspicion of Solis’ murder.

Witnesses or anyone with information in the case can contact Det. Randy Bolinger at BolingerR@ModestoPD.com

