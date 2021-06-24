Ceres man accused of stabbing brother to death during argument

Police learned the victim allegedly gotten into an argument with his brother, 66-year-old Norman Krantz, when things turned physical.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres man has been accused of stabbing his brother to death during an argument.

According to a press release, Ceres Police officers were called out to reports of a stabbing at a home along the 2300 block of 6th Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. When officers arrived, they said they found a 60-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound to the torso.

Police say the victim was unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police said they learned the victim had allegedly gotten into an argument with his brother, 66-year-old Norman Krantz, when things turned physical. At some point, police said Krantz stabbed his bother. Investigators did not say what the two men were arguing about.

Krantz was arrested at the scene and taken to the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on a homicide complaint. The case remains under investigation.