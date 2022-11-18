Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof

Deputies say it started as a traffic stop on a reckless driver before it escalated into a standoff.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Aaron Osgood, left and went into a business on Empire Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies surrounded the business, deployed a drone, and saw Osgood on the roof of the warehouse. The sheriff’s office says deputies ordered Osgood to surrender, but he did not comply.

Around 11:15 p.m., he fired three shots at deputies, who did not return fire. Osgood then fatally shot himself.

The fire department arrived and provided ladders so first responders could access the roof. They reached Osgood around 12:20 a.m. Thursday and found him dead from his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found Osgood’s car and gun were both stolen, and he also had several outstanding felony arrest warrants.

