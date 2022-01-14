Ceres man shot after allegedly trying to break into home

An attorney previously told ABC10 a person may use reasonable force to defend themselves on their own private property when they believe an intruder may harm them.

CERES, Calif. — Police believe a man found shot in the backyard of a Ceres home Thursday was trying to break into the home.

According to a press release from the Ceres Police Department, officers received a call Thursday just after 4 a.m. for a report of a man shot outside of a home along the 2300 block of Moffett Road. Upon arrival, police found 23-year-old Anthony Robledo in the backyard of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, police believe Robledo was attempting to break into the home through a back window. When a resident of the home saw Robledo with a gun trying to enter, the resident shot at Robledo, hitting him multiple times.

California's “castle doctrine” is the law that is applied to self-defense inside a person’s home. A Sacramento attorney previously told ABC10 a person may use reasonable force to defend themselves on their own private property when they believe an intruder may cause them harm.

Robledo was taken to the hospital where police said he is listed critical condition.

The Ceres Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 209-538-5616.

