CERES, Calif. — Ceres police are trying to track down the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Police said Genesis Sanchez is considered at risk due to her age and "illegal substance use."

She's described as standing 5'2" and 114 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

No additional information surrounding the missing teen was released.

Anyone with information can call Ceres Police Dispatch at 209-538-5712.

