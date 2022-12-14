Alleged DUI driver hits, kills man in Modesto

A CHP press release says officials determined the man who was killed was driving his mobility device down a road with no street lights around midnight.

MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a man hit and killed late Tuesday night in Modesto.

CHP officers responded to Service Road, near Esmar Road, around midnight to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian call.

Officials say a 41-year-old man was riding his personal mobility device down Service Road when he was hit from behind by a Toyota driver. He died at the scene.

A press release says CHP officials determined the man was in an area with no street lights, had no lights on his vehicle and was driving when it was dark out.

The statement goes on to say the driver who hit him was going about 65 mph and made no attempt to evade him.

Kayla Espinoza, the driver of the Toyota, called 911 after the collision and was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, according to CHP.

The situation is under investigation and no additional information is available yet.

