CES 2022 debuts new innovative technologies

From TV remotes that recharge using Wi-Fi radio waves to an one-armed robot for the coffee shop of the future, CES showed off some of the newest tech for consumers.

MINNEAPOLIS — During KARE 11 Saturday, Steve Greenberg, host of "What The Heck Is That?" dove into some of the most unique and innovative technologies that were showcased during the Consumer Electronic Show 2022.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of the in-person events and demonstrations at CES were scaled back. But there were still plenty of cool and new gadgets that were debuted during the annual showcase, including an eco remote from Samsung and an one-armed robot that can serve up drinks and snacks.

During CES 2022, Samsung debuted a new TV remote that's made from recycled materials and is recharged by converting the radio waves from a Wi-Fi router into energy to stay charged.

Yummy Future is an one-armed robot that's meant to be part of the next generation of coffee shops and can supposedly make a cup a coffee in 30 seconds, five times faster than a barista. According to Greenberg, the robot will be serving drinks and food at a coffee shop in Illinois in about six weeks.

Greenberg also discussed the Astro Slide 5G, the first 5G smartphone that has a full keyboard built into it, the Orbisk, which uses smart AI technology to detect food waste and help restaurant owners and chefs know how to reduce it, and the Felaqua Connect, which is a smart water bowl that monitors cats' drinking habits with their microchips.

"What The Heck Is That?" can be found on Greenberg's website or on YouTube.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: