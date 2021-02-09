Chalk It Up! festival returns to Freemont Park over Labor Day Weekend

In addition to amazing art, there will also be 42 local vendors, 13 places to eat and drink, and nearly 70 musicians and performance groups of all varieties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you are looking to make plans this Labor Day weekend, why not support local artists at this year's Chalk It Up festival!

Held at Sacramento's John C. Freemont Park -- located at 1515 Q Street -- Chalk It Up! is one of their biggest events of the year, bringing people from all over the region in celebration of chalk art, music, and community.

In addition to amazing art, there will also be 42 local vendors, 13 places to eat and drink, and nearly 70 musicians and performance groups of all varieties. To look at the full lineup, click HERE.