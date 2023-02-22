Chef Q Bennett encourages Sacramento High students to discover their passions

Chef Q Bennett is the founder of Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville. Today, he not only spoke about his journey, but he also demonstrated his cooking abilities!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento High School in Oak Park welcomed Chef Q Bennett on campus today to speak to students about entrepreneurship within the culinary industry.

As part of their Speaker Series for Academic Success to celebrate Black History Month, Sacramento High aims to connect their students to leaders and educators in our region.

Chef Q Bennett is the founder of Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville. He not only spoke about his journey, but he also demonstrated his cooking abilities by making a pot of gumbo and even had students help him.

"I'm excited to talk about my path and these students' path," said Chef Bennett. "Especially being a man of color, being that it's Black History Month, this means a lot to me to be able to share with these youth because it's important. I want them to know that they need to see someone that looks like them that's made it to a level of success, so they know they can make it as well".

Sacramento High senior Amaya Pernell mentioned how this is the first chef Sacramento High has brought for the speaker series and was excited to hear his story.

"This is a very inspiring event today," said Pernell. "I'm super glad that Sac High offers these speakers series, it really inspires me and my peers. I'm not quite sure what I want to be in the future, but I do know that entrepreneurship is definitely in the back of my mind, so I'm really inspired by what Chef Q is here to do."

Being that Sacramento High represents various races and ethnicities, Chef Q Bennett mentioned gumbo is a classic yet perfect dish.

"Gumbo signifies that melting pot of different flavors and cuisines and ethnicities all in one pot, so how apropos to make a pot of gumbo with this crowd like this!" said Chef Bennett.

Chef Q Bennett also answered questions from students, many who would like to work at his restaurant and have him as their mentor.