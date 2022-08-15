Top chefs host 'sneak peek' of Tower Bridge Dinner menu

These chefs not only strive to represent themselves with their food, but they strive to represent the city of Sacramento and its growth.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's annual Tower Bridge Dinner is coming up soon, and today, this year's featured chefs got together at Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse to cook up, plate up and serve up their main dishes.

The Tower Bridge Dinner is one of the nation's biggest dining experiences, filled with local food and local company. This year, the dinner will take place on Sept. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Tower Bridge Dinner is the kick-off for Sacramento's Farm to Fork Festival, which takes place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24 on Capitol Mall.

Chef Greg Desmangles is the executive chef of Urban Roots Brewery and Smokehouse, Bawk Chicken and Bar and Pangaea Bier Cafe in Sacramento. For the sneak peek, Chef Desmangles made a Jerk King Trumpet Mushroom dish, a dish locally and internationally sourced and originally inspired by his grandfather.

Chef Desmangles grew up in Sacramento and started out in the restaurant industry as a busser and dishwasher at Pangaea Bier Cafe. Now owning three restaurants in his hometown, he is an example of how the restaurant industry is expanding and becoming more diverse.

"We have a lot of potential in the city," Chef Desmangles said. "There are a lot of really, really dope young chefs in the city. I've seen it from the beer industry side, the restaurant side, so it's really beautiful to see. I like the way that everybody's getting to participate now. I feel like we're getting to a place where people are getting noticed."

Chef Nina Curtis has had her green thumb moment, being recognized as a leader and a trailblazer in the plant-based culinary industry. Chef Curtis is the director and executive chef of Plant'ish and Co. Culinary Arts.

She has traveled all over the world, presenting lectures and demonstrations on health, nutrition and whole, plant-based foods. Now, she is in Sacramento ready to change the food game at the Tower Bridge Dinner and help Sacramento understand the importance of healthy plant-based foods.

"We've really just come together with the same common goal to serve and satisfy and celebrate Sacramento and the Tower Bridge and all the people that come out and support it," Chef Curtis said.

These chefs not only strive to represent themselves within their food, but they strive to represent the city of Sacramento and its growth.

Chef Q Bennett is the executive chef and owner at Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville. Chef Bennett has been in the restaurant industry for over 25 years, his passion colliding with his purpose.

He has been a chef for former United States President Bill Clinton, professional athletes of every sport, award-winning musicians, Paramount and Universal movie studios and movie stars. Now that Chef Bennett has his own restaurant, he hopes to inspire his community and inspire others.

"Never before has Sacramento had this many diversity of cultures and ethnicities and chefs," said Chef Bennett. "Sacramento is bringing that forward now, and they are showcasing all the different styles of cooking and chefs on this tower bridge, and what better stage to showcase that on."

Although the Tower Bridge Dinner is sold out, you can still visit these chefs and check out Sacramento's free Farm To Fork festival from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24 on Capitol Mall.

Artists Japanese Breakfast and Gregory Porter will be headlining the festival’s two-day concert series, so come try some local food, regional wines, craft beer and cooking demonstrations.