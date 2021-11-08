Sacramento law enforcement veteran named chief of Sac State's PD

Chet Madison Jr., a 27-year law enforcement veteran, will assume his new role Sept. 1, 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 27-year law enforcement veteran has been named chief of the Sacramento State Police Department.

As Sacramento State’s new police chief, Chet Madison Jr. is committed to a safe campus and vows an era of fairness, integrity, and respect.

“Being genuine, open, honest, and candid is important in this day and age, especially with law enforcement,” Madison said. “People want authenticity. My philosophy since I became a police officer at 22 is to treat people fairly and with dignity and respect. If you do that, no matter the situation, nine times out of 10 it will end okay.”

Beginning Sept. 1, Madison will lead the police department with nearly 40 employees, including two lieutenants, five sergeants, a detective, 14 officers, and as many as 70 student Community Service Officers.

Madison earned a certification from the Butte County Law Enforcement Academy in 1993 and became a Fresno Police officer. He joined the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department two years later, where he advanced through several important positions, earning his promotion to chief deputy in 2017. He obtained a master’s degree in emergency services administration from CSU Long Beach.

Madison most recently worked as chief deputy in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He was hired at Sacramento State after a nationwide search led by a committee of students, faculty, and staff who considered the results of a campus survey and town hall meetings to recommend three finalists.

“Chief Madison’s proven commitment to trust-building, transparency, and accountability make him the right person for this job at this time, and I am glad that he decided to join the Hornet Family,” said Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen.

At the age of 49, Madison succeeds Mark Iwasa, who retired in July after nearly 10 years as chief.