CERES, Calif. — Multiple firefighters are battling a large fire at a chicken barn near Ceres in Stanislaus County.

The fire is burning on Barnhart Road, and has been active scene for fire crews.

According to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit, authorities don't know the cause or origin of the fire yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

