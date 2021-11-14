'Numerous bags of chickpeas' burn during fire at Ceres warehouse

The fire happened on the 4100 block of Brew Master Drive.

CERES, Calif. — Bags of chickpeas wound up scorched after a fire at a Ceres warehouse on Sunday.

The fire happened along the 4100 block of Brew Master Drive just before 8:30 p.m. The Modesto Fire Department said their firefighters found the warehouse with smoke coming out of the back.

Officials said crews found a fire inside the warehouse involving pallets and "numerous bags of chickpeas," however crews were ultimately able to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported during the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH ALSO: