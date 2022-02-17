Jeff Arnold, Ione's Chief of Police, to retire in March

Jeff Arnold, Ione's Chief of Police, is slated to retire just over a year after taking office following a nearly three-decade-long career in law enforcement.

IONE, Calif. — After a 29-year career in law enforcement, the Chief of Police in the foothill city of Ione has announced he plans to retire.

Jeff Arnold's last day as Chief of Police of Ione will be March 31.

Arnold began his law enforcement career in 1998 with a neighboring department, the Sutter Creek Police Department, before moving to the Ione Police Department in 2005.

In 2015, Arnold was promoted to the role of sergeant. According to the police department, Arnold was instrumental in the development of a volunteer program and citizen's academy within the Ione Police Department.

He assumed the role of chief in January 2021 after being appointed to the position by the Ione City Manager.

"Many citizens don’t realize the sacrifices, danger, and family hardships involved in police work; but, irregardless of this, our officers willingly respond to any situation to assist the public," Arnold wrote in a statement. "It truly has been an honor and privilege to serve the City since August 2005. Ione will always hold a special place in my heart, no matter where the future takes me."

Arnold's retirement comes as law enforcement agencies across Northern California are still searching for new leaders.

Since December, the police chiefs of Sacramento, Elk Grove and Stockton have retired from their positions as well as the Sheriff of Placer County. In October, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced he will not be seeking reelection to the office of sheriff in 2022 and instead will run for a seat in congress.

Michael Rock, Ione's interim city manager, says the city's next chief has not yet been selected. He says a decision on who will serve as the acting chief until a new permanent chief is appointed will be made at a city council meeting in early March.

At the March 1 meeting, council members are also slated to decide whether a new chief will be picked through a nationwide search or from a promotion within the Ione Police Department.

Watch More from ABC10: Mother reacts to Placer County DA charging first fentanyl-laced murder