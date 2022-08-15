Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash

According to CHP, the child was sitting in front of his father and holding onto the dirt bike's handlebars at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash.

According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County.

The report says a 38-year-old was driving a 1994 Suzuki dirt bike while his 7-year-old son was sitting in front of him and holding onto the handlebars.

The dirt bike went off the road and hit a tree. Both the man and his son were ejected from the dirt bike.

The 7-year-old was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center with major head injuries. The father was also moderately injured, but CHP says he refused transport.

The crash is under investigation, and CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to be causes of the crash.

WATCH ON ABC10: Natomas gas station shooting victim was aspiring rapper