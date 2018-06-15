A young boy was killed and four others were injured Thursday night after a shooting in Tracy, according to Tracy police officials.

Tracy Police Lt. Terry Miller said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. near 6th Street and Tracy Boulevard. According to Miller, officers found a male juvenile dead from gunshot wounds.

Four other victims were shot but went to the hospital in private vehicles. Millers said police don't know the age of the other four victims, but said they're believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Tracy Police Department at (209) 831-6550.

Stay with ABC10.com for more information.

© 2018 KXTV