9-year-old killed in multi-car accident along Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A 9-year-old child was killed after a multi-car crash along Highway 50 Thursday evening in Sacramento.

The crash happened just west of 59th Street on westbound Highway 50.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said there appeared to be three to four vehicles involved in the crash. One of the cars veered off to the right, flipped over and landed on its roof.

A nine-year-old boy was killed in the crash. A CHP spokesperson said the initial investigation suggests the child was not wearing a seatbelt.

It's not known whether DUI is suspected in the crash.

