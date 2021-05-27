A money expert breaks down what you need to know about the child tax credit including who will get the money and what it should be used for.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents are anticipating payments this summer as the child tax credit rolls out, but how do you know you're qualified?

Money expert Ja'Net Adams breaks it all down.

What is the child tax credit?

Adams said this is nothing new, but it is being expanded just for 2021 thanks to the latest stimulus relief bill.

If you're a parent to a child 0-17, you will get money. If your child is six years or younger, you're tax credit will be $3,600 and if your child is older than six years, you'll receive $3,000.

The payments start in July and end in December.

How do I qualify?

Qualifications are based on your income.

$75,000 and under for a single person

$150,000 or less if you're married filing jointly

$112,000 head of household

If your income is above those numbers, the credit will be reduced until phased out. The IRS would like you to have your 2020 taxes done, but can go off your 2019 taxes if needed.

What should I do with the money?

Adams said this help is specifically for children and should be treated as such. Each month that parents receive $250 or $300 that money should be used to help the child.

She suggested for those struggling that this money could help put more food on the table or buying clothes for next school year.