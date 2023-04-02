CHP: 2 in hospital after driver runs light in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Two men are in the hospital after a crash in Antelope Sunday evening.
A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the crash happened along Elverta Road after a Mercedes wagon ran a red light while a Toyota Corolla was turning onto Pinefield Drive.
Officials said the Mercedes hit the Corolla and then hit a tree while the Corolla hit a traffic signal pole.
The Mercedes was driven by a man in his 30s and the Toyota was driven by a man in his mid-20s. Both were taken to the hospital with major, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to CHP.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8