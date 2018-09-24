Elk Grove, Calif. — CHP officers are responding to a serious crash on Highway 99 South near Elk Grove that sent 7 people to the hospital.

CHP Officer Jim Young says the crash happened around 6 p.m. between Grantline and Eschinger Roads on Highway 99 Southbound.

CHP OFFFICER JIM YOUNG CONFIRMS THE FOLLOWING:

Five cars were involved in the crash.

Young said one of the cars was a minivan and had four children inside. The conditions of the children are not known.

One person sent to the hospital had major injuries, 6 others had minor to moderate injures.

The southbound lanes are closed as of 6 p.m. creating a traffic headache in the area, though southbound lanes are expected to reopen soon.

