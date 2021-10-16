CHP announces the graduation and deployment of its 10 newest canine teams

The CHP canines are used to assist allied agencies in apprehending criminals, detecting explosives or drugs, and in locating “at-risk” missing persons.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten new canine teams with the California Highway Patrol graduated Friday and will be deployed. CHP shared the news on social media.

“After weeks of rigorous training, these new teams are ready to assist in the CHP’s mission of protecting and serving the State of California,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Our canines are a tremendous asset to the Department, and the addition of these 10 teams to our existing resources will supplement the already highly effective canine program.”

CHP says the teams went through 400 to 600 hours, between 11 and 15 weeks, of intense training at the CHP Academy, depending on their specialty.

CHP said nine Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine (PNDC) teams and one patrol and Explosives Detection Canine (PEDC) team completed training and were certified.

Introducing the CHP's newest K-9 teams! 10 officers and their 4-legged partners graduated after 11-15 weeks of intensive training. These teams were deployed throughout California immediately following graduation. With today's graduates, the CHP now has 48 K-9 teams statewide.

According to law enforcement, the canines perform a variety of functions, including detecting human scent, contraband, and explosives. They also are used to assist allied agencies in apprehending criminals, detecting explosives or drugs, and in locating “at-risk” missing persons.

The graduating canine teams represent the following CHP Divisions:

Valley

Golden Gate

Central

Southern

Border

Inland

Following this graduation, the CHP now has 48 canine teams deployed throughout the state.

