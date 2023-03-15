CHP: Driver was drunk in Granite Bay crash that left 4 dead

CHP says the driver was also speeding when he went off the road and hit three trees

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has concluded its investigation into a December crash that left four men dead in Granite Bay.

It found the driver, Jerry Cepel, was under the influence at the time of the crash and was speeding when he made an ‘unsafe turning movement’ causing the vehicle to leave East Roseville Parkway.

Cepel’s 2016 Mercedes hit three trees, killing him and his three passengers – Patrick Gainer, Paul Hammack and Karan Pannu.

Pannu’s wife, Sierra, filed a lawsuit in Placer County Superior Court seeking more than $25,000 from Cepel’s estate and House of Oliver.

Her suit alleges the restaurant was negligent when it allowed him to leave while "obviously drunk."

ABC10 reached out to Matthew Oliver, owner of the restaurant, who said they still haven't been served with the lawsuit and was not aware of the accusations made against them or the findings of the California Highway Patrol.

He did say he knows his team acted responsibly the night of the crash, and that the men told staff they took an Uber to the restaurant and they planned to take one back home.

"I'm unsure why they made a change of plans," said Oliver.

