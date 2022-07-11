CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run

The Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive.

CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Upon arrival emergency personnel found a woman lying in the southbound lane of S. Carpenter Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined the woman was crossing the street on S. Carpenter Road.

The vehicle involved left the scene and is said to be a small, dark-colored older model pickup truck, according to CHP.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Modesto Area CHP: (209)-545-7440

Watch more from ABC10: Family releases security video of deadly home invasion in Ceres