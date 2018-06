A California Highway Patrol Central Division K-9 officer helped seize over 200 pounds of cocaine worth in excess of $6 milllion.

The traffic stop leading to the drug bust happened over the Memorial Day weekend.

The CHP, along with the Impact Investigation Team out of Fresno, are continuing the investigation.

If you have any information or questions regarding this incident, contact Public Information Officer Victor Taylor at (714) 924-0838 or vitaylor@chp.ca.gov.

