CHP looking for information after deadly South Sacramento hit-and-run

The crash left a male bicyclist dead. They have not been identified yet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for the person who hit and killed a bicyclist late Saturday night.

According to a news release, CHP’s South Sacramento units were sent to an accident around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Stock Boulevard near Florin Road.

CHP says a driver hit a bicyclist from behind causing the bicyclist to be ejected from their bicycle, which resulted in fatal injuries. The driver of the car drove off in an unknown direction.

The bicyclist, who did not have identification on them at the time of the accident, is believed to be a 25- to 30-year-old man.

Officers were on the scene investigating the crash around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when a Ford Mustang going north on Stockton Boulevard drove into the scene and hit an officer standing outside of their patrol vehicle.

The unidentified officer sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CHP says it believes the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The 27-year-old driver of the Ford Mustang was identified as Jason Ezekiel Wullenwaber of Sacramento

Anyone with information on the fatal hit-and-run can call CHP at 916-897-5600.

