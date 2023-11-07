CHP looking for Salida man accused of spraying officer with chemicals

It happened during a traffic stop and the officer was temporarily blinded by the attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMENTS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help finding a man accused of spraying an officer in the face with an unknown chemical.

According to a news release, it happened just before 11 a.m. July 6 in Clements.

CHP says the officer stopped a vehicle for speeding. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver reached out of the window and sprayed the officer in the face with an unknown chemical.

The officer was incapacitated and temporarily blinded by the attack while the suspect drove off. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

CHP has identified the alleged attacker as 55-year-old Timothy Scott Egger of Salida. Officers are actively looking for him and have a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his location can call the CHP Valley Division Tip Line at 916-731-6580.