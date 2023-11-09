CHP officer avoids collision with water truck by only 8 feet

An overturned truck came within eight feet of colliding with a CHP officer pulled onto the side of the road in Linda.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINDA, California — A California Highway Patrol officer came within eight feet of being involved in crash with a water truck Friday.

According to CHP, an officer was stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 70 in Linda to help another driver when an approaching water truck blew a steering tire.

The driver lost control and the truck overturned. All the while, the CHP officer was watching everything play out in the rear view mirror and braced for the impact. However, that impact never came.

The truck missed the patrol car by eight feet and hit the freeway fence.

The driver of the water truck was not injured in the accident.

WATCH ALSO: