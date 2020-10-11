CHP officer injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near Stockton

The officer had non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99.

CHP spokesperson Officer James Smith said the crash involved a grey Honda Civic, silver Toyota Highlander, and a CHP motorcycle. It happened just south of Arch Road on Highway 99 around 12:15 p.m.

Smith said the Civic was heading northbound on Highway 99 when it started veering, hit the center divide, and then went to the right and hit the Highlander in the next lane. The crash sent the Highlander northeasterly toward the guardrail and into the CHP motorcycle that was stopped on the righthand shoulder, according to Smith.

The Highlander ultimately overturned and came to a stop upside down on the righthand shoulder.

Smith said authorities didn't why the Civic veered into the guardrail in the first place.

All three drivers were identified as men, but no other details were available.

Smith said the driver of the Highlander had minor injuries and the CHP officer had non-life threatening injuries. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.