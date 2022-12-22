CHP officer released from hospital two months after being hit during accident investigation

The accident happened in the area of Stockton Boulevard near Florin Road on Oct. 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A CHP officer is now home for the holidays after being hit by an alleged DUI driver while investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Stockton Boulevard in October.

UC Davis Health says CHP officer Aaron Weikert was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after being seriously injured in a crash two months ago.

Weikert was investigating a crash involving a bicyclist being hit and killed by a driver who left the scene when a driver of a Ford Mustang drove into the scene and hit him as he was standing outside of his patrol vehicle.

The driver accused of hitting Weikert was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the time.

Several dozen CHP officers, friends and family were present and cheered him on as he was escorted out of the hospital Wednesday. UC Davis says Weikert’s children only wanted their dad home for Christmas, and he arrived with Santa Claus.

“We are so happy to have him home for the holidays, it really was all that his kids wanted this year,” said South Sacramento CHP public information officer, Mark Leavitt. “He still has a long road in his recovery, but today was a good first step.”

WATCH MORE: Injured CHP Officer Heads Home for Christmas After Months of Recovery