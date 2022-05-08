Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car injuring two officers

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 80 and American Canyon Road.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two officers with the California Highway Patrol were hurt after a suspected DUI driver crashed into their patrol car in Solano County early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, two CHP officers were standing outside of their patrol car on the shoulder of westbound I-80 east of American Canyon Road when an SUV began approaching on the shoulder.

The SUV allegedly struck the patrol car which then hit the officers. The two officers, who were on an enforcement stop at the time, were taken to an area hospital.

One of the officers was released from a local hospital Sunday morning while the other was listed in stable condition after suffering major injuries.

The driver of the SUV complained of injuries at the scene but was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, officers said.

Authorities said the driver of the car that was being pulled over was not injured.

